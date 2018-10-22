Bortuzzo seeking another opinion on his lower-body injury

Robert Bortuzzo is currently sidelined with the oh-so-specific lower-body injury. Details are extremely limited, but we do know that he will miss Monday’s game against the Winnipeg Jets and that he flew back to St. Louis for a second opinion.

Bortuzzo flew back to St. Louis to get another opinion on his lower body injury. Out tonight. — Jim Thomas (@jthom1) October 22, 2018

Wanting a second opinion makes it sound like the injury could be of a serious nature. We won’t know for sure until additional details are announced.

Bortuzzo’s injury comes at a time where the Blues are still trying to figure out their defensive approach. They played much better as a unit against Toronto, collapsing down the middle and making it more difficult to reach the dangerous spots on the ice. Now, with Bortuzzo out, Jay Bouwmeester will rejoin the lineup after being a healthy scratch.

Though Bortuzzo isn’t the team’s best overall defender, his physicality might be missed if he’s forced to miss significant time. The Blues have been lacking any kind of physical play, and Bortuzzo is one of the more physical players on the ice.