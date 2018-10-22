Five Key Plays from Cowboys' 20-17 loss to the Redskins

The Dallas Cowboys dropped a dramatic three point decision to the Washington Redskins Sunday 20-17. The critical divisional showdown pushed the Cowboys to 3-4(0-4 on the road) heading into the team’s bye week. The win gave Washington a 4-2 record, sitting atop the NFC East. The loss snapped the Cowboy’s four-game winning streak against the Redskins, dating back to January of 2016.

Here are my five key plays from the loss.

L.P. Ladouceur “Snap Infraction”

The Cowboys veteran long snapper was called for a false start, causing Redskins defensive lineman Daron Payne to come into the neutral zone on a potential game-tying score. The penalty moved Cowboys kicker Brett Maher’s field goal from 47 to 52 yards. On the ensuing play, Maher dinged his kick off the uprights to end the game. It was Maher’s first field goal miss in his last 16 attempts. However, the penalty did not come without controversy, as Ladouceur stated after the game. Here was the explanation after the game from NFL Officiating.

“The illegal ball movement by the center in #DALvsWAS causes the defense to come across the neutral zone and contact a lineman.” -AL pic.twitter.com/Cv8Ugwb99p — NFL Officiating (@NFLOfficiating) October 21, 2018

2) Connor Williams Offensive Holding

In what looked to be a third down conversion, Dak Prescott hit Cole Beasley for a 16 yard gain. However, the play was negated as rookie guard Connor Williams was hit with a holding penalty on Jonathan Allen. The play, originally to the Dallas 36, moved the ball back to the ten yard line. On the very next snap, Prescott fumbled on a sack from linebacker Ryan Kerrigan. Linebacker Preston Smith would recover Prescott’s miscue in the end zone to extend the Washington lead to 20-10.

3) Michael Gallup Touchdown

Just when it looked like the Cowboys were going to lay a goose egg on the scoreboard in the first half, Michael Gallup picked the perfect time for his first career touchdown. With a minute to play, Prescott hit Gallup on a stop-and-go for a 49-yard bomb, beating Redskins corner Greg Stroman. It was a bit of revenge for Prescott, who took a big hit to the head from Stroman earlier in the game. Gallup finished the day with three catches for 81 yards and got his first trip to the end zone after last week’s near touchdown against Jacksonville.

4) Redskins Strike First

The Cowboys defense has been solid all year, but they were gashed on a six play, 53-yard drive on the Redskins opening possession. Washington running back Kapri Bibbs scampered for a 23-yard touchdown on a screen pass from Alex Smith. Both Kavon Frazier and Jaylon Smith missed potential tackles on the play that gave Washington the early advantage. It was only the second score the Cowboys have allowed in the first quarter this season and the first on an opening drive.

5) Rally Cap Dak

The fiasco that ensued at the end of the game would not have occurred without the Cowboys first score to push the game to 20-17. With just over three minutes left to play, Prescott hit tight end Blake Jarwin for 16 yards on 4th and 13. It was Jarwin’s only catch of the game, but gave the Cowboys life to score on a Prescott 1-yard touchdown later in the drive.

What’s Next: Dallas faces the Tennessee Titans at home on November 5th.