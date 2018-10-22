Kyle Kuzma would rather see 'some fight' in Brandon Ingram

Brandon Ingram was handed a four-game suspension for his involvement in the fight in the fourth quarter of last Saturday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets.

With a couple of days to assess the situation, teammate Kyle Kuzma voiced that he’d rather see Brandon Ingram have “some fight” in him, according to Ryan Ward of ClutchPoints.

Kyle Kuzma likes what he saw from Brandon Ingram. 🥊#Lakers pic.twitter.com/ornVMfPC3c — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 22, 2018

Although it was a moment of poor judgment from Ingram, it did show some of the intense competitive nature to the game that he does possess. He has often had the quiet demeanor that is regularly overlooked because he doesn’t take the court with much emotion that suggests that he would be involved in those type of situations.

This has inherently earned him much respect from his teammates for being able to hold his ground and not truly shy away from those moments when they arise. However, Ingram did voice on Monday that he does need to take better control of emotions moving forward.

Beyond that, the Lakers need Ingram to continue to show improvement and step up offensively to be one of their primary factors on that end of the court behind LeBron James. He has shown much promise through his first two years in the league to possibly develop into something special in the league.

Through the first two games of the season, Ingram is averaging 14.0 points on 52.2 percent from the floor, 4.0 rebounds, 1.0 blocks, and 1.5 steals in 28.0 minutes played per contest. This has seen him register double-figure scoring along with a block and steal in each game.