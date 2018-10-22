Lonzo Ball reacts to becoming starting PG amid Rajon Rondo suspension

Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball started for the team during his rookie season when healthy, given the lack of talent on the roster, but he’s since lost the job do veteran Rajon Rondo.

But he’s now got the job back, given that Rondo was suspended three games for his role in the fight between him and Chris Paul.

And he appears to be embracing the opportunity, as he told reporters he’s “100 percent” ready to start.

Lonzo Ball says he’s “100” percent and ready if Rajon Rondo is suspended. pic.twitter.com/v7QeOF50Lg — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) October 21, 2018

Ball will be in line to start, but he could still continue to be on a minutes restriction, as he recovers from surgery to repair a torn meniscus. He’s not at 100 percent yet, but he did turn in a strong performance in Saturday’s loss to the Rockets, scoring 14 points on an efficient 5-of-10 shooting, with six rebounds and four assists.

It will be interesting to see how the Lakers look with both LeBron James and Lonzo in the starting five in Monday’s game against the Spurs.