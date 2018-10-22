NFL Trade Rumors: Patrick Peterson pleads with Cardinals to move him before deadline

The Arizona Cardinals are a dumpster fire, and star cornerback Patrick Peterson wants out, in the form of a trade.

Arizona is currently in the midst of a fire sale, shopping a number of its veterans, including (possibly) Larry Fitzgerald, JJ Nelson, Brandon Williams and Deone Bucannon. The team recognizes its window has completely closed, and it’s time to begin the rebuild, with the new regime/coaching staff having settled in. It’s time to draft/develop talent and go young, so moving the veterans for some draft picks to start over makes sense.

On that subject, it was also reported that Peterson was available for trade, even though owner Michael Bidwill vehemently denied it, saying it was “not happening” last week.

Well, Peterson sent a message to the team on Monday, and he apparently does not want to be in Arizona any longer. Peterson reportedly requested a trade, and he “desperately” wants out before the trade deadline on Oct. 30.

Cardinals’ All Pro CB Patrick Peterson has asked Arizona to deal him by the Oct. 30 trade deadline, per league sources. Peterson feels as if the situation is deteriorating and continues to reaffirm to others that he “desperately” wants out, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 22, 2018

It will be interesting to see what comes of this news, as the Cardinals’ appear to have a high asking price, likely involving at least a first-round draft pick. And right now, not too many teams are really in desperate need of a cornerback. It’s still fairly early in the season, and cornerbacks — unlike wide receivers — have managed to stay healthy thus far.

If the Cardinals are going to move Peterson, they may need to lower their asking price a bit. Otherwise, they could have an awkward situation on their hands — with Peterson under contract through the 2020 season — if he were to remain on the team come November.