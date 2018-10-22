Sports Events You Should Attend With Your S.O.

Sports are something that unites people throughout the world, so why shouldn’t it be used to bring you closer with your significant other? Yet, there are some sporting events that are worth taking someone to and others that are not. We are going to put a positive spin on the topic and tell you some of the best sports events you should attend with your significant other.

Do A “Fun Run” Together

One of the types of sporting events that are often overlooked by couples is those that you can do as a team building exercise. After all, relationships are about building a strong bond and showing dedication. What better way than working hard to train with one another and succeed at a race is there to show that you have a great relationship? Take a few months, train for a 5k Color Run or something of the sort, and enjoy the time together. Not only will you have the memories of that day, but it will be a great story to tell when your relationship matures!

Go To A Football Game

Just for the sake of clarification, this is about North American football. These games feature 22 men on the field who are performing feats of strength and agility that are a wonder to behold. With great food at the stadiums and loud and rowdy crowds, it is a bonding experience with you and thousands of your new friends. Yet, you have to keep in mind that the entire football experience is very loud, so you will have to shout to be heard by your date. Still, it is an unforgettable experience to be in the stands during a good football game! The stakes are higher and the emotions more intense if you go during playoffs or the Super Bowl!

Take Her Out To The (Base)Ball Game!

It’s called the Great American Pass-Time, but baseball is experiencing a bit of a surge in many areas throughout the world. Not only is baseball a fun sport to watch, it is also very helpful for dates. There is a lot of downtime while you are waiting for people to warm up, innings to change, and batters to get into the box. Spend the time getting to know your new S.O. or trade some fun trivia about the game with one another. Plus, in the colder months it provides a great time and place to snuggle in the seats!

Make Your Date A Slam Dunk

Basketball is a game with a fair amount of downtime in which you can talk, but also a lot of really great athleticism on display. You get a great show on the court, and the arena often provide more entertainment for you. When you bring a date to a basketball game, you will often find that people are on the “kiss cams” where the arena workers put you on the spot to plant a kiss on your beau. There are funny skits performed by mascots as well, so even if the game isn’t that great, keep an eye on the board!

Overall, using sports events as a way to aid your dating experiences is something that can be very helpful for most couples. Yet, it’s important for you to find a date that has the same appreciation of sports as you. For people that know that sports are something that they would love to share with their date, you can come to this website and find a match right now. Sports are a unifier, and they are certainly useful for building romantic relationships.