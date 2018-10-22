Tom Brady sends message to Bills Mafia ahead of Week 8 matchup

The Patriots are set to square off against the Bills in Orchard Park next Monday night, in a game that could be as lopsided as the 13-point spread suggests.

It’s currently unclear who the Bills will even be starting under center, whether it’s Derek Anderson or Nathan Peterman. Neither of them are any good, so it probably won’t matter, as Brady will do what he’s always done in his career — beat the Bills.

He’s already calling out the opposing fans on Instagram, too. Check out this smack talk from TB12.

“Bills Mafia — here we come!” Brady remarked.

Brady wasted no time riling up the boo birds. We’re sure he’ll get a warm welcome on Monday night.