Watch: Clayton Kershaw is already throwing pitches at Fenway Park to prepare for World Series

Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw is wasting no time getting ready for the World Series.

Other players might be out partying, or resting up for the big dance, but not Kershaw — he’s working on his game.

The knock on Kershaw has been that he’s had some poor postseason outings during his career, especially last season, and he’s looking to put that talk to rest. He certainly moved toward doing that in Game of the NLCS — shutting the Brewers down, to the tune of one run and three hits over seven innings. He also closed out Game 7 with a 1-2-3 inning.

But now Kershaw faces arguably the toughest test of his career, going up against the Red Sox, one of the best offensive teams every assembled. There are no holes in that lineup, and the team is extremely deep. As such, he’s already warming up at Fenway Park, apparently. He was seen working out in the bullpen, possibly visualizing his Game 1 start.

Game 1 is set for Tuesday night, and it figures to be an amazing matchup.