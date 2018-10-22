Watch: Odell Beckham Jr. emulates Randy Moss before Falcons game

Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was in full “throwback mode” before Monday’s game agains the Falcons kicked off, as he paid tribute to one of the greatest pass-catchers of all-time.

OBJ must have known that ESPN analyst Randy Moss was covering the game, as he emulated one of the former Vikings receiver’s more obscene touchdown celebrations. Beckham was warming up in front of Moss before the game, and he decided to mimic the Hall of Famer’s “moon” celebration, as you can see below.

OBJ just ran up on Randy Moss and imitated Moss's moon celebration at Green Bay pic.twitter.com/D3AYDsOhqS — Vikings Blogger (@firstandskol) October 22, 2018

That was probably an idea that Beckham could’ve just left on the plane, rather than sharing it with the world.