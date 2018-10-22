WWE Reportedly Could Be Airing More 'NXT TakeOver' Events Next Year

The NXT TakeOver series has widely been received with positive reviews since its inception in May of 2014. At this event, a resurging Tyson Kidd had an opportunity to win the NXT Championship from Neville, but was unable to after a 20-minute bout.

Other matches on this program included Adam Rose defeating Camacho, The Ascension retaining the NXT Tag Team Championships against Kalisto and El Local, Tyler Breeze defeating Sami Zayn to become the number one contender for the NXT Championship, and Charlotte defeating Natalya to become the NXT Women’s Champion.

Since then, there have been 20 additional TakeOver events presented by NXT. Many of these events have caused careers to catapult into superstardom. Names such as Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, Shinsuke Nakamura, Kevin Owens, Big E, and Seth Rollins have all benefitted from a stop in the black and yellow brand.

As a result of the success over the past four years, there could be some additional ones coming. According to the Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE is strongly considering having a $15-tier option for the WWE Network. In this tier, more TakeOver events would be included.

In addition, access to United Kingdom independent promotions ICW and Progress, as well as WWE Live events would be included, along with automatic entry into WWE sweepstakes and the ability to view the network on more screens simultaneously.

While the NXT TakeOver series is one of the most anticipated events yearly, an excessive amount of them could significantly dilute its excitement. Mostly, the TakeOver events precede the major WWE pay-per-views, including yearly stops in Chicago.

Moreover, the TakeOver events are offered as an addition the WrestleMania weekend, which helps boost ticket sales. However, with a potential monthly or even bi-monthly TakeOver, the build-ups for each one would be similar to the WWE main roster, which has received much criticism for many years.