Betting odds list Packers as biggest underdog of Aaron Rodgers' career vs Rams

The Packers are coming off a bye week, and somehow, the team is getting more than a touchdown in Sunday’s game against the Rams.
Not only that, Green Bay is currently listed as a 8.5-point underdog — the biggest spread of Aaron Rodgers’ career as a starting quarterback to date. It trumps the eight points the All-Pro quarterback was getting against the Seahawks in 2014.
The Packers have extremely high odds to win the game outright, with them currently being +357. Bettors can get 4.57-to-one on their money, which seems like good value. The Packers defense is a sieve, but Rodgers can outduel any quarterback when he’s on. And coming off the bye week, head coach Mike McCarthy will likely have a solid gameplan in place, hopefully to keep the Rams’ high-powered offense off the field.
Not only that, Rodgers throws a pretty sweet deep ball.
The Packers will have their hands full against the undefeated (7-0) Rams, but a win certainly isn’t out of the question. They’re always a live underdog as long as Rodgers is lining up under center.
