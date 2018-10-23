Betting odds list Packers as biggest underdog of Aaron Rodgers' career vs Rams

The Packers are coming off a bye week, and somehow, the team is getting more than a touchdown in Sunday’s game against the Rams.

Not only that, Green Bay is currently listed as a 8.5-point underdog — the biggest spread of Aaron Rodgers’ career as a starting quarterback to date. It trumps the eight points the All-Pro quarterback was getting against the Seahawks in 2014.

The Packers have extremely high odds to win the game outright, with them currently being +357. Bettors can get 4.57-to-one on their money, which seems like good value. The Packers defense is a sieve, but Rodgers can outduel any quarterback when he’s on. And coming off the bye week, head coach Mike McCarthy will likely have a solid gameplan in place, hopefully to keep the Rams’ high-powered offense off the field.

Not only that, Rodgers throws a pretty sweet deep ball.

QB Deep Ball On-Target% Leaders since 2016

(20+ Air Yards, min 100 attempts) DEREK CARR: 59.6%

Drew Brees: 58.9%

Russell Wilson: 57.1%

Matt Ryan: 57.1%

Case Keenum: 56.5%

Aaron Rodgers: 54.0%

Alex Smith: 52.7%

Kirk Cousins: 52.3%

Philip Rivers: 51.0%

Tom Brady: 50.3% — Sports Info Solutions (@SportsInfo_SIS) October 23, 2018

The Packers will have their hands full against the undefeated (7-0) Rams, but a win certainly isn’t out of the question. They’re always a live underdog as long as Rodgers is lining up under center.