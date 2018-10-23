Chad Kelly's arrest potentially ruins his chance of being Broncos starting quarterback

Broncos seventh-round draft pick Chad Kelly — also known as 2017’s Mr. Irrelevant — had a great opportunity in front of him, but he may have thrown it away.

Starting quarterback Case Keenum has been struggling with accuracy, and he continues to be the inconsistent signal-caller he’s always been, with turnover issues to boot. Keenum has thrown only eight touchdowns to nine interceptions this season, and that’s not going to get the job done.

The door was wide-open for Kelly, who might have got the opportunity to start in the coming weeks, as that’s where the rumor mill was pointing. Well, it appears he may have put that opportunity in jeopardy, as he was arrested for trespassing early Tuesday morning.

#Broncos backup QB Chad Kelly was charged with first-degree criminal trespassing, the PIO of the Englewood, CO PD tells me. This happened at 1:17 am this morning. Not good. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 23, 2018

The Broncos released a statement on the incident.

Statement from the #Broncos following the arrest of QB Chad Kelly:

“We are disappointed that Chad Kelly was arrested early this morning. Our organization has been in contact with Chad, and we are in the process of gathering more information.” — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 23, 2018

The NFL is looking into the matter as well.

NFL spokesman tells #Denver7 they are "looking into the matter" regarding Chad Kelly incident. He could face league discipline. And could face discipline from #Broncos. #Denver7 — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) October 23, 2018

Not a good look for Kelly, and awful timing, too.