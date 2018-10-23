Chad Kelly's arrest potentially ruins his chance of being Broncos starting quarterback

Broncos seventh-round draft pick Chad Kelly — also known as 2017’s Mr. Irrelevant — had a great opportunity in front of him, but he may have thrown it away.
Starting quarterback Case Keenum has been struggling with accuracy, and he continues to be the inconsistent signal-caller he’s always been, with turnover issues to boot. Keenum has thrown only eight touchdowns to nine interceptions this season, and that’s not going to get the job done.
The door was wide-open for Kelly, who might have got the opportunity to start in the coming weeks, as that’s where the rumor mill was pointing. Well, it appears he may have put that opportunity in jeopardy, as he was arrested for trespassing early Tuesday morning.
The Broncos released a statement on the incident.
The NFL is looking into the matter as well.
Not a good look for Kelly, and awful timing, too.
