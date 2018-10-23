Look: Broncos players dressed in cocaine costumes for Halloween at Von Miller's party

It was a celebration on Monday night, bitches — as Dave Chappelle would say — Broncos style.

Broncos All-Pro linebacker hosted a Halloween party for his teammates, and apparently, the theme was cocaine. Maybe it was a shot at the NFL’s drug policy regarding medical cannabis, which Miller has mentioned in the past, or maybe he just really likes Tyrone Biggums.

Whatever the reason, the photos from the bash — obtained by TMZ Sports — are quite interesting. Emmanuel Sanders dressed as Biggums, while Brandon Marshall rocked a Bobby Brown costume.

Denver Broncos Rock Cocaine-Themed Costumes for Team Halloween Party https://t.co/okCSpGYkAS — TMZ (@TMZ) October 23, 2018

There’s also a short video reel.

Biggums appears to be a hot costume this year among athletes, as Blazers star Moe Harkless rocked the same look as well on Monday.