Look: Pat Shurmur has funny reaction to Eli Manning not throwing to Odell Beckham

It’s no secret that Eli Manning’s reads haven’t been all that sharp this season, and the Giants have an awful 1-6 record as a result.

Manning has never been known to be an accurate quarterback, but he’s built great relationships with his receivers over the years, and always seemed to be on the same page with them.

But that really hasn’t been the case this year, even with star receiver Odell Beckham Jr., possibly because OBJ missed a good chunk of last season due to injury. Manning had Beckham open on fourth down during Monday’s game against the Falcons, but just didn’t see him, and the team turned it over. The reaction from head coach Pat Shurmur said it all.

Pat Shurmur after #Giants fail on 4th down: "WHAT?! Throw to Odell!"pic.twitter.com/rvtABjMFG0 — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) October 23, 2018

Tell us how you really feel, coach.