Manny Machado showered with boos from Red Sox fans (Video)

Dodgers slugger Manny Machado got on the bad side of Brewers fans when he kicked first baseman Jesus Aguilar while running out a grounder in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series, but they’re not the only ones that weren’t thrilled about his role in the controversial play, apparently.

Red Sox fans at Fenway Park showered Machado with boos during Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday night. Check out how the crowd reacted to Machado coming to the plate for the first time in the first inning.

Big boos for Machado from the Boston crowd. They must not be fans of the hair I guess. pic.twitter.com/qYhpwCK5xQ — Cespedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) October 24, 2018

Machado flied out to left soon after, but later drove in a game-tying run with an RBI single in the third inning to stick it to the boo birds.