Raiders rumors: Derek Carr has 'fractured relationship' with teammates

The Raiders are an absolute dumpster fire, and rumors suggest that things aren’t getting better anytime soon. If anything, they appear to be devolving.

Oakland sports a 1-5 record in Jon Gruden’s first season as head coach, which places them in the bottom of the AFC West standings. The Raiders defense is abysmal, and the unit ranks 26th in yards per game (398.5).

And as bad as the defense has been, the offense has actually been worse under Gruden, which is interesting, as he’s been known to be an offensive-minded coach. The team has scored only 13 points in its past two games, and it’s unclear if quarterback Derek Carr will even be back next season. He has the option to opt out of his current deal if he chooses, and maybe he will, especially given the recent bit of news that’s been circulating.

A report from Marcus Thompson of The Athletic cites that Carr has a “fractured relationship” with his teammates, and that he’s losing the locker room. It reads:

“Team sources describe a fractured relationship between Carr and his teammates, mostly because confidence in him has waned. It certainly didn’t help when film showed what looked like him crying after being sacked and injuring his arm. They saw his face. They heard his whimper. They witnessed him explain on the sidelines. They assuredly watched it again in film session. It’s hard to see how Carr can lead this team again…”

This is interesting because it was believed that Gruden might look to move on from Carr after this season, especially with three first-round draft picks at his disposal, which would allow him to draft “his guy.” It sounds crazy, but this locker-room dissension may play into Gruden’s plan, if he does indeed want to move in another direction at quarterback next season.