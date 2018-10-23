Top WWE Star's Status For 'Evolution' In Question Following Reported Concussion

As seen on WWE Raw this week, Alexa Bliss was not on the show, and during a backstage segment featuring Trish Stratus and Lita, the two Hall of Famers were attacked by Alicia Fox and Mickie James.

The lack of Bliss in the Raw segment left fans questioning her status heading into WWE Evolution this Sunday, as it appears as if the segment was meant to feature Bliss, but was changed at the last minute to feature Alicia Fox.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Alexa Bliss suffered a concussion at the WWE live event in this past Saturday in Hartford, and she was not present at Raw this week as she had not yet been medically cleared for action.

“Alexa Bliss was still advertised [on Raw] for Sunday, for the Women’s Evolution show,” noted Meltzer. “They were hoping she would be ready, but a concussion is a concussion. There’s no way of prediction when she’s going to pass impact testing,” Meltzer added.

Meltzer speculated that based on the actions which transpired on Raw this week, it is likely Alicia Fox will replace Alexa Bliss in the advertised Evolution match should Bliss should be unable to compete, however, no official announcement has been made regarding Bliss’ PPV status.

Below is the updated and likely final card for WWE Evolution, taking place this Sunday from The Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, NY.

WWE Raw Women’s Title Match:

-Ronda Rousey (c) vs Nikki Bella

Last Man Standing Match for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Title:

-Becky Lynch (c) vs Charlotte Flair

WWE NXT Women’s Title Match:

-Kairi Sane (c) vs Shayna Baszler

WWE NXT UK Women’s Title Match:

-Rhea Ripley (c) vs TBA

-Mickie James and Alexa Bliss vs Lita and Trish Stratus

-Sasha Banks, Bayley and Natalya vs The Riott Squad

-The finals of the 2018 Mae Young Classic

-Battle Royal match with the winner receiving a future women’s title match. Participants in the match include The IIconics, Ember Moon, Asuka, Mandy Rose, Alicia Fox, Sonya Deville, Carmella, Nia Jax, Dana Brooke, Naomi, Tamina Snuka and Lana, with more names expected to be announced leading up to the PPV.