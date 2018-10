Tuesday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

College Football

Funbelt

Troy at South Alabama — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

B1G Football Coaches Press Conference — Big Ten Network, 11:30 a.m.

B1G Football Coaches Press Conference — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

B1G Football & Beyond — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

College Football Playoff: Top 25 — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

College Football: Inside Slant — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Maryland vs. Penn State — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Michigan State vs. Michigan — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

eSports

eSports Athletes Rising: The FIFA 19 Continental Cup: The Underdog Champ — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Golf

School of Golf: Chapter 27: Putting Pointers — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf Advistor Round Trip: Scottsdale — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Driver vs. Driver: Demo Day — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Reloaded: Fight Night: Volkov vs. Struve — FS1, 8 p.m.

MLB Postseason

2018 World Series

Game 1, Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Los Angeles Dodgers at Boston Red Sox — Fox, 8:09 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: World Series — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

MLB Tonight: World Series — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame: World Series — FS1, 7 p.m.

MLB on Fox Pregame: World Series — Fox, 7:30 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Postgame: World Series — FS1, 11 p.m.

MLB Tonight: World Series — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Philadelphia at Detroit — NBA TV/NBC Sports Philadelphia/Fox Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at New Orleans — Fox Sports West/Fox Sports New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Denver — NBA TV Canada/NBC Sports California/Altitude, 9 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Postgame — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, midnight

NFL

Good Morning Football live from London, England, United Kingdom — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Power Rankings — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

21st & Prime — NFL Network, 6:30 p.m.

NFL 360 With Melissa Stark — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Inside the NFL: 2018 Week 7 — Showtime, 9 p.m.

NFL Films Presents: The Defensive Line — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

NHL

Arizona at Columbus — Fox Sports Arizona/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Florida at New York Rangers — Fox Sports Florida/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Boston at Ottawa — NESN/TSN5/RDSI, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Montreal — Sportsnet Flames/TSN2/RDS, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Nashville — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Chicago — Fox Sports Prime Ticket/NBC Sports Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Dallas — KCOP/Fox Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Edmonton — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Sportsnet One/TVA Sports, 9 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 10:45 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.