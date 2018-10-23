WATCH: Off-Air Footage Of Seth Rollins After Shocking Dean Ambrose Heel Turn On 'WWE Raw'

This week’s episode of WWE Raw opened on an extremely sad note, with Roman Reigns announcing he has vacated the WWE Universal Title as he is once again battling leukemia. Reigns was first diagnosed with the disease back in 2008, and went into remission following treatment.

As a result of Reigns vacating the Title, the main event of WWE Crown Jewel, taking place on November 2nd in Saudi Arabia, will now see Braun Strowman face Brock Lesnar in a singles match to determine a new Champion.

Following Roman Reigns’ announcement, the landscape of WWE Raw changed dramatically, as it looks like Braun Strowman will revert back to being a babyface on Moday nights to fill the void of Roman Reigns. Elias also appeared to make a babyface turn on Raw this week, attacking GM Baron Corbin with his guitar.

In a final shocking moment on Raw this week, Dean Ambrose turned on his Shield partner Seth Rollins and viciously attacked him, just moments after the duo won the WWE Raw Tag Team Titles from Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre.

WWE has since released the above video featuring off-air footage of Seth Rollins recovering from the attack by Dean Ambrose, which included Ambrose hitting Rollins with Dirty Deeds on the exposed concrete outside the ring.

As of this writing, it remains to be seen how WWE will follow-up on Ambrose’s actions on Raw this week, but it’s likely Ziggler and McIntyre will get their rematch for the titles at some point in the near future. No plans have been announced for Ambrose, Rollins, Ziggler or McIntyre at the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel PPV, so it’s possible the rematch could take place at the PPV.

As for Seth Rollins, he is now a dual Champion in WWE, holding both the Raw Tag Team Titles and the Intercontinental Title.