Where Would Your First Golf Trip Be If You Won The Mega Millions?

The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $1.6 BILLION and with it’s drawing tonight (Tuesday at 11 pm ET), this is the time to start dreaming about what you would do if you actually won. Well, after you hire a lawyer, change your phone number, and move to a secure location, of course. Once the money is deposited into your account and you are free to enjoy life, where would your first golf destination be?

While the likes of Pebble Beach, Pine Valley, and Bandon Dunes are all bucket list type of golf destinations, you are crazy if you think I am staying in the United States. Now that I can charter a private jet, you may not see me in America for quite some time, as I’ll just be traveling the world playing the best golf the rest of the world has to offer.

However, there is only one course I would want to start this journey on, and that is the Home of Golf, the Old Course at St.Andrews. Even though I have been lucky enough to have played their once before (humble brag), I would not be doing the game of golf justice if I didn’t begin my own adventures in golf at the birthplace of golf.

Side note: You will not find a more terrifying opening tee shot in the world, than that at the Old Course. Especially me with my bright American themed outfit, I knew there would have been a few “Yankee” chirps from the gallery if I had flubbed my tee shot. Luckily, I piped my 4-iron down the middle…and proceeded to chunk my approach into the burn, but they didn’t see that one.

Couldn't agree more with the Old Course 1st tee….which is why I went with 4 iron. Luckily, no one saw me chunk it into the burn on my second shot. pic.twitter.com/IZ1CIxytJ6 — Ball_Marks (@MattMarks19) June 22, 2018

Let me know on Twitter where your first golf destination would be, and if you do end up winning the jackpot, be sure to invite me on this vacation.