WWE News: Top Heel Slated For A Major Long-Term Babyface Turn

As a result of the shocking announcement made by Roman Reigns that he is once again battling leukemia and is forced to relinquish his WWE Universal Championship, the main event for the Crown Jewel event has now been changed to a singles match between Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman for the now-vacant title.

For the past couple of months, Strowman returned to being a heel after becoming one of the most cheered people on the roster. However, to opposite The Shield, Strowman aligned with Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler in an attempt to take out the Hounds of Justice.

At the Melbourne, Australia Super Show-Down event, The Shield was able to best the Dogs of War. However, Strowman, McIntryre, and Ziggler were able to gain some momentum on a following Raw episode, but eventually, again be one-upped by The Shield. The Dogs of War trio dissolved after the dissension between Strowman and the then-Raw Tag Team Champions McIntyre and Ziggler become feverish, with Strowman powerslamming Ziggler, followed by a Claymore kick to Strowman from McIntyre.

Following the Reigns announcement on Raw, Paul Heyman came out to cut a promo to both show his respect to Reigns, as well as transition into the Crown Jewel main event. The feud between Strowman and McIntyre escalated as Strowman caught yet another Claymore kick.

While it is evident that Strowman is once again a babyface and McIntyre remains one of the top heels of the company, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio revealed future plans for McIntyre.

“Drew [McIntyre]’s long-term is gonna be as a babyface. I think that’s pretty clear.”

Right now, WWE is looking for another face of the company, since Reigns has clearly been the heir apparent to John Cena. Meltzer added that McIntyre could be groomed to be the new face of the company, since Strowman is “one-dimensional.”

“[Strowman] could be the stop-gap guy,” said Meltzer. “I don’t see him as the long term, but, perhaps he will be. He’s the most popular guy right now, so he’s back as a babyface.”

