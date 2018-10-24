Bailey expected to be in Isles lineup vs. Panthers

Josh Bailey missed practice on Tuesday, but is fully expected to play in Wednesday’s game against the Florida Panthers.

Islanders head coach Barry Trotz told reporters after practice that Bailey’s absence was a maintenance day. Bailey left Monday’s practice early.

“It’s a little more of a nagging injury versus a substantial injury. I fully expect him to play tomorrow and be in the lineup ready to go,” Trotz said.

Bailey has six points through the Islanders first seven games, including a goal and an assist during the team’s four-game west coast road trip.Wednesday’s game will be the team’s first home game since they played the San Jose Sharks on October 8.