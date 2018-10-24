Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Oct 24/18

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: Pound for Pound.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
|Stats
|Last
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|2
|Gegard Mousasi
|Middleweight
|485
|2
|1
|Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire
|Featherweight
|417
|3
|3
|Ryan Bader
|Light Heavyweight
|405
|4
|4
|Douglas Lima
|Welterweight
|402
|5
|5
|Darrion Caldwell
|Bantamweight
|327
|5
|5
|Darrion Caldwell
|Featherweight
|327
|7
|6
|Michael Chandler
|Lightweight
|316
|8
|9
|Rafael Carvalho
|Middleweight
|262.5
|9
|10
|Phil Davis
|Light Heavyweight
|260.5
|10
|11
|Ilima-Lei Macfarlane
|Women’s Flyweight
|248.5
|11
|NR
|Brent Primus
|Lightweight
|246
|12
|7
|Andrey Koreshkov
|Welterweight
|232.5
|13
|9
|Rory MacDonald
|Welterweight
|224
|14
|13
|Eduardo Dantas
|Bantamweight
|216
|15
|14
|Liam McGeary
|Light Heavyweight
|204.5
|16
|15
|Michael Page
|Welterweight
|202.5
|17
|19
|Benson Henderson
|Lightweight
|195
|18
|20
|Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire
|Lightweight
|186
|19
|12
|Alexander Shlemenko
|Middleweight
|185
|20
|30
|Rafael Lovato Jr
|Middleweight
|178.5
|21
|20
|Julia Budd
|Women’s Featherweight
|165.5
|21
|20
|Linton Vassell
|Light Heavyweight
|165.5
|23
|18
|Lorenz Larkin
|Welterweight
|158
|24
|24
|Emmanuel Sanchez
|Featherweight
|151.5
|25
|24
|Muhammed ‘King Mo’ Lawal
|Light Heavyweight
|150.5
|26
|28
|Cheick Kongo
|Heavyweight
|147.5
|27
|27
|Joe Taimanglo
|Bantamweight
|144
|28
|23
|Daniel Weichel
|Featherweight
|132
|29
|26
|John Salter
|Middleweight
|129.5
|30
|87
|Anatoly Tokov
|Middleweight
|118.5
|31
|32
|Vadim Nemkov
|Light Heavyweight
|117
|32
|30
|Adam Piccolotti
|Lightweight
|112.5
|33
|33
|Goiti Yamauchi
|Lightweight
|112.5
|34
|37
|A.J. McKee
|Featherweight
|111.5
|35
|37
|Joe Warren
|Bantamweight
|104
|36
|38
|Chidi Njokuani
|Middleweight
|101
|37
|39
|David Rickels
|Welterweight
|99.5
|38
|35
|Saad Awad
|Lightweight
|99
|39
|44
|Ed Ruth
|Welterweight
|94.5
|40
|42
|Jordan Young
|Light Heavyweight
|93.5
|41
|41
|Derek Campos
|Lightweight
|93
|41
|51
|Fedor Emelianenko
|Heavyweight
|93
|43
|34
|Chael Sonnen
|Heavyweight
|91
|44
|43
|Paul Daley
|Welterweight
|89.5
|45
|36
|Matt Mitrione
|Heavyweight
|89
|46
|46
|Jon Fitch
|Welterweight
|78
|47
|48
|Neiman Gracie
|Welterweight
|74.5
|48
|49
|Chris Honeycutt
|Middleweight
|72
|49
|50
|Javy Ayala
|Heavyweight
|71.5
|50
|74
|Aaron Pico
|Featherweight
|70
|51
|110
|Veta Arteaga
|Women’s Flyweight
|69
|52
|53
|Derek Anderson
|Lightweight
|68.5
|52
|53
|J.J. Okanovich
|Lightweight
|68.5
|54
|124
|Gaston Bolanos
|Featherweight
|67.5
|54
|57
|Mike Shipman
|Middleweight
|67.5
|56
|NR
|Erick Silva
|Welterweight
|67
|57
|59
|Tyrell Fortune
|Heavyweight
|66
|58
|49
|Kevin Ferguson Jr
|Lightweight
|64.5
|58
|87
|Logan Storley
|Welterweight
|64.5
|60
|61
|Gregory Babene
|Middleweight
|63
|61
|129
|Mandel Nallo
|Lightweight
|62.5
|62
|53
|James Gallagher
|Bantamweight
|61
|63
|NR
|Ricky Bandejas
|Bantamweight
|60
|64
|64
|Brandon Girtz
|Lightweight
|59.5
|65
|NR
|Steve Kozola
|Lightweight
|57.5
|66
|90
|Henry Corrales
|Featherweight
|57
|67
|66
|Justin Patterson
|Welterweight
|56
|68
|102
|Adam Borics
|Featherweight
|55.5
|69
|67
|Dean Hancock
|Lightweight
|55
|69
|62
|Wanderlei Silva
|Heavyweight
|55
|71
|NR
|Melvin Manhoef
|Middleweight
|54
|72
|128
|Mike Kimbel
|Bantamweight
|52.5
|73
|72
|Alessio Sakara
|Light Heavyweight
|52
|74
|117
|Romero Cotton
|Middleweight
|51.5
|74
|57
|Tywan Claxton
|Featherweight
|51.5
|76
|73
|Guilherme Vasconcelos
|Welterweight
|50.5
|77
|71
|Brian Moore
|Featherweight
|50
|77
|75
|Kate Jackson
|Women’s Flyweight
|50
|79
|123
|Cass Bell
|Bantamweight
|47.5
|79
|79
|Charlie Ward
|Middleweight
|47.5
|79
|79
|Costello Van Steenis
|Middleweight
|47.5
|79
|79
|Juliana Velasquez
|Women’s Flyweight
|47.5
|79
|79
|Olga Rubin
|Women’s Featherweight
|47.5
|84
|150
|Arlene Blencowe
|Women’s Featherweight
|47
|84
|NR
|Kemran Lachinov
|Welterweight
|47
|84
|65
|Roy Nelson
|Heavyweight
|47
|87
|85
|Justin Tenedora
|Bantamweight
|45
|88
|78
|Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson
|Heavyweight
|44
|89
|88
|Joaquin Buckley
|Welterweight
|43
|90
|89
|Emily Ducote
|Women’s Flyweight
|42.5
|90
|85
|Noad Lahat
|Featherweight
|42.5
|90
|90
|Sam Sicilia
|Featherweight
|42.5
|93
|89
|Andre Fialho
|Middleweight
|42
|93
|94
|Kristina Williams
|Women’s Flyweight
|42
|95
|180
|Jeremiah Labiano
|Featherweight
|41
|96
|NR
|Corey Browning
|Lightweight
|40
|96
|94
|Haim Gozali
|Welterweight
|40
|96
|94
|Jake Smith
|Lightweight
|40
|96
|NR
|Kastriot Xhema
|Welterweight
|40
|96
|94
|Marcus Surin
|Lightweight
|40
|101
|NR
|Daniel Carey
|Featherweight
|39
|101
|100
|Joey Davis
|Welterweight
|39
|103
|102
|Frank Mir
|Heavyweight
|38
|104
|NR
|Tim Caron
|Middleweight
|37.5
|104
|103
|Valerie Letourneau
|Women’s Flyweight
|37.5
|106
|NR
|Valentin Moldavsky
|Heavyweight
|34.5
|107
|99
|Carrington Banks
|Lightweight
|34
|108
|113
|Jarod Trice
|Light Heavyweight
|33
|109
|111
|Hisaki Kato
|Middleweight
|32.5
|110
|112
|Jordan Howard
|Bantamweight
|32
|111
|94
|A.J. Matthews
|Welterweight
|31.5
|112
|105
|Justin Lawrence
|Featherweight
|31
|113
|111
|Chinzo Machida
|Featherweight
|30.5
|114
|NR
|Abraham Vaesau
|Middleweight
|30
|114
|116
|Anastasia Yankova
|Women’s Flyweight
|30
|114
|138
|Vinicius de Jesus
|Middleweight
|30
|117
|NR
|David Michaud
|Welterweight
|29
|118
|120
|Dominic Mazzotta
|Bantamweight
|27.5
|118
|NR
|Ignacio Ortiz
|Featherweight
|27.5
|118
|129
|Mike Trizano
|Featherweight
|27.5
|118
|108
|Ryan Couture
|Lightweight
|27.5
|118
|NR
|Vince Morales
|Bantamweight
|27.5
|123
|123
|Alejandra Lara
|Women’s Flyweight
|27
|123
|123
|Talita Nogueira
|Women’s Featherweight
|27
|125
|NR
|Fernando Gonzalez Trevino
|Welterweight
|26.5
|125
|126
|Lena Ovchynnikova
|Women’s Flyweight
|26.5
|127
|NR
|Timothy Johnson
|Heavyweight
|26
|128
|119
|Sinead Kavanagh
|Women’s Featherweight
|25.5
|129
|128
|Dillon Danis
|Middleweight
|25
|129
|128
|Ky Bennett
|Women’s Flyweight
|25
|129
|129
|Mohammad Yahya
|Welterweight
|25
|129
|129
|Natanial Parisi
|Featherweight
|25
|129
|129
|Scott Clymer
|Featherweight
|25
|129
|NR
|Steve Mowry
|Heavyweight
|25
|129
|128
|Teagan Dooley
|Light Heavyweight
|25
|136
|120
|Denise Kielholtz
|Women’s Flyweight
|24.5
|137
|121
|Leandro Higo
|Featherweight
|24
|138
|116
|Aaron Webb
|Featherweight
|22.5
|138
|141
|Almog Shay
|Bantamweight
|22.5
|138
|141
|Ernest James
|Heavyweight
|22.5
|138
|138
|Mihail Nica
|Lightweight
|22.5
|138
|141
|Teagan Dooley
|Middleweight
|22.5
|138
|138
|Zach Freeman
|Lightweight
|22.5
|144
|NR
|Cris Lencioni
|Featherweight
|20
|144
|148
|Danasabe Mohammed
|Welterweight
|20
|144
|148
|Dominic Sumner
|Welterweight
|20
|144
|187
|Janay Harding
|Women’s Featherweight
|20
|144
|158
|Josh San Diego
|Bantamweight
|20
|144
|151
|Matt Lozano
|Bantamweight
|20
|150
|165
|Sergei Kharitonov
|Heavyweight
|19
|151
|NR
|Jacob Rosales
|Lightweight
|18.5
|151
|NR
|Robbie Peralta
|Featherweight
|18.5
|153
|157
|Brandon Phillips
|Bantamweight
|18
|154
|NR
|Sean Powers
|Middleweight
|17.5
|155
|151
|James Terry
|Welterweight
|17
|156
|160
|Josh Sampo
|Bantamweight
|15
|157
|166
|Juan Archuleta
|Featherweight
|14.5
|157
|NR
|Pat Casey
|Welterweight
|14.5
|159
|163
|Heather Hardy
|Women’s Flyweight
|13
|159
|154
|John Teixeira
|Featherweight
|13
|161
|159
|Aaron Chalmers
|Welterweight
|10
|161
|159
|Jose Campos
|Welterweight
|10
|163
|162
|Jeremy Petley
|Lightweight
|9.5
|164
|NR
|Alex Potts
|Bantamweight
|9
|164
|163
|Brian Grinnell
|Welterweight
|9
|164
|NR
|Joshua Jones
|Lightweight
|9
|167
|NR
|Andy Murad
|Welterweight
|8.5
|168
|164
|J.J. Ambrose
|Lightweight
|8
|168
|NR
|Joe Neal
|Bantamweight
|8
|170
|174
|Eric Ellington
|Bantamweight
|5
|170
|NR
|Johnny Nunez
|Lightweight
|5
|170
|166
|Kester Mark
|Featherweight
|5
|170
|166
|Levi Matan
|Welterweight
|5
|170
|166
|Shimon Gosh
|Welterweight
|5
|175
|174
|Amber Leibrock
|Women’s Featherweight
|4.5
|175
|174
|Devon Brock
|Welterweight
|4.5
|175
|174
|Giorgio Belsanti
|Featherweight
|4.5
|175
|174
|Jonathan Bowman
|Featherweight
|4.5
|175
|NR
|Justin Smitley
|Featherweight
|4.5
|175
|NR
|Lisa Blaine
|Women’s Flyweight
|4.5
|181
|186
|Rebecca Ruth
|Women’s Flyweight
|4
|182
|NR
|Andy Main
|Featherweight
|0
|182
|NR
|Cindy Dandois
|Women’s Featherweight
|0
|182
|NR
|DeMarco Villalona
|Middleweight
|0
|182
|NR
|Gerald Harris
|Welterweight
|0
|182
|187
|Ion Pascu
|Welterweight
|0
|182
|NR
|Javier Torres
|Middleweight
|0
|182
|NR
|Jerome Mickle
|Lightweight
|0
|182
|180
|Jose Antonio Perez
|Featherweight
|0
|182
|NR
|Josenaldo Silva
|Featherweight
|0
|182
|NR
|Khai Wu
|Bantamweight
|0
|182
|180
|Khonry Gracie
|Welterweight
|0
|182
|NR
|Kristi Lopez
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|182
|187
|Leo Leite
|Middleweight
|0
|182
|187
|Leonardo Leite
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|182
|187
|Maria Casanova
|Women’s Featherweight
|0
|182
|180
|Roger Huerta
|Lightweight
|0
|182
|180
|Teodor Nikolov
|Featherweight
|0
|182
|180
|Thomas Lopez
|Featherweight
|0
|182
|NR
|Ysidro Gutierrez
|Featherweight
|0
|182
|180
|Zak Bucia
|Welterweight
|0
Check back next Wednesday for our Heavyweight rankings
Bellator Performance Based Rankings
Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Welterweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Women’s Featherweights
Women’s Flyweights
Comments