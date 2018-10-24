Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Oct 24/18

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: Pound for Pound.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last Total Rank Rank 1 2 Gegard Mousasi Middleweight 485 2 1 Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire Featherweight 417 3 3 Ryan Bader Light Heavyweight 405 4 4 Douglas Lima Welterweight 402 5 5 Darrion Caldwell Bantamweight 327 5 5 Darrion Caldwell Featherweight 327 7 6 Michael Chandler Lightweight 316 8 9 Rafael Carvalho Middleweight 262.5 9 10 Phil Davis Light Heavyweight 260.5 10 11 Ilima-Lei Macfarlane Women’s Flyweight 248.5 11 NR Brent Primus Lightweight 246 12 7 Andrey Koreshkov Welterweight 232.5 13 9 Rory MacDonald Welterweight 224 14 13 Eduardo Dantas Bantamweight 216 15 14 Liam McGeary Light Heavyweight 204.5 16 15 Michael Page Welterweight 202.5 17 19 Benson Henderson Lightweight 195 18 20 Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire Lightweight 186 19 12 Alexander Shlemenko Middleweight 185 20 30 Rafael Lovato Jr Middleweight 178.5 21 20 Julia Budd Women’s Featherweight 165.5 21 20 Linton Vassell Light Heavyweight 165.5 23 18 Lorenz Larkin Welterweight 158 24 24 Emmanuel Sanchez Featherweight 151.5 25 24 Muhammed ‘King Mo’ Lawal Light Heavyweight 150.5 26 28 Cheick Kongo Heavyweight 147.5 27 27 Joe Taimanglo Bantamweight 144 28 23 Daniel Weichel Featherweight 132 29 26 John Salter Middleweight 129.5 30 87 Anatoly Tokov Middleweight 118.5 31 32 Vadim Nemkov Light Heavyweight 117 32 30 Adam Piccolotti Lightweight 112.5 33 33 Goiti Yamauchi Lightweight 112.5 34 37 A.J. McKee Featherweight 111.5 35 37 Joe Warren Bantamweight 104 36 38 Chidi Njokuani Middleweight 101 37 39 David Rickels Welterweight 99.5 38 35 Saad Awad Lightweight 99 39 44 Ed Ruth Welterweight 94.5 40 42 Jordan Young Light Heavyweight 93.5 41 41 Derek Campos Lightweight 93 41 51 Fedor Emelianenko Heavyweight 93 43 34 Chael Sonnen Heavyweight 91 44 43 Paul Daley Welterweight 89.5 45 36 Matt Mitrione Heavyweight 89 46 46 Jon Fitch Welterweight 78 47 48 Neiman Gracie Welterweight 74.5 48 49 Chris Honeycutt Middleweight 72 49 50 Javy Ayala Heavyweight 71.5 50 74 Aaron Pico Featherweight 70 51 110 Veta Arteaga Women’s Flyweight 69 52 53 Derek Anderson Lightweight 68.5 52 53 J.J. Okanovich Lightweight 68.5 54 124 Gaston Bolanos Featherweight 67.5 54 57 Mike Shipman Middleweight 67.5 56 NR Erick Silva Welterweight 67 57 59 Tyrell Fortune Heavyweight 66 58 49 Kevin Ferguson Jr Lightweight 64.5 58 87 Logan Storley Welterweight 64.5 60 61 Gregory Babene Middleweight 63 61 129 Mandel Nallo Lightweight 62.5 62 53 James Gallagher Bantamweight 61 63 NR Ricky Bandejas Bantamweight 60 64 64 Brandon Girtz Lightweight 59.5 65 NR Steve Kozola Lightweight 57.5 66 90 Henry Corrales Featherweight 57 67 66 Justin Patterson Welterweight 56 68 102 Adam Borics Featherweight 55.5 69 67 Dean Hancock Lightweight 55 69 62 Wanderlei Silva Heavyweight 55 71 NR Melvin Manhoef Middleweight 54 72 128 Mike Kimbel Bantamweight 52.5 73 72 Alessio Sakara Light Heavyweight 52 74 117 Romero Cotton Middleweight 51.5 74 57 Tywan Claxton Featherweight 51.5 76 73 Guilherme Vasconcelos Welterweight 50.5 77 71 Brian Moore Featherweight 50 77 75 Kate Jackson Women’s Flyweight 50 79 123 Cass Bell Bantamweight 47.5 79 79 Charlie Ward Middleweight 47.5 79 79 Costello Van Steenis Middleweight 47.5 79 79 Juliana Velasquez Women’s Flyweight 47.5 79 79 Olga Rubin Women’s Featherweight 47.5 84 150 Arlene Blencowe Women’s Featherweight 47 84 NR Kemran Lachinov Welterweight 47 84 65 Roy Nelson Heavyweight 47 87 85 Justin Tenedora Bantamweight 45 88 78 Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson Heavyweight 44 89 88 Joaquin Buckley Welterweight 43 90 89 Emily Ducote Women’s Flyweight 42.5 90 85 Noad Lahat Featherweight 42.5 90 90 Sam Sicilia Featherweight 42.5 93 89 Andre Fialho Middleweight 42 93 94 Kristina Williams Women’s Flyweight 42 95 180 Jeremiah Labiano Featherweight 41 96 NR Corey Browning Lightweight 40 96 94 Haim Gozali Welterweight 40 96 94 Jake Smith Lightweight 40 96 NR Kastriot Xhema Welterweight 40 96 94 Marcus Surin Lightweight 40 101 NR Daniel Carey Featherweight 39 101 100 Joey Davis Welterweight 39 103 102 Frank Mir Heavyweight 38 104 NR Tim Caron Middleweight 37.5 104 103 Valerie Letourneau Women’s Flyweight 37.5 106 NR Valentin Moldavsky Heavyweight 34.5 107 99 Carrington Banks Lightweight 34 108 113 Jarod Trice Light Heavyweight 33 109 111 Hisaki Kato Middleweight 32.5 110 112 Jordan Howard Bantamweight 32 111 94 A.J. Matthews Welterweight 31.5 112 105 Justin Lawrence Featherweight 31 113 111 Chinzo Machida Featherweight 30.5 114 NR Abraham Vaesau Middleweight 30 114 116 Anastasia Yankova Women’s Flyweight 30 114 138 Vinicius de Jesus Middleweight 30 117 NR David Michaud Welterweight 29 118 120 Dominic Mazzotta Bantamweight 27.5 118 NR Ignacio Ortiz Featherweight 27.5 118 129 Mike Trizano Featherweight 27.5 118 108 Ryan Couture Lightweight 27.5 118 NR Vince Morales Bantamweight 27.5 123 123 Alejandra Lara Women’s Flyweight 27 123 123 Talita Nogueira Women’s Featherweight 27 125 NR Fernando Gonzalez Trevino Welterweight 26.5 125 126 Lena Ovchynnikova Women’s Flyweight 26.5 127 NR Timothy Johnson Heavyweight 26 128 119 Sinead Kavanagh Women’s Featherweight 25.5 129 128 Dillon Danis Middleweight 25 129 128 Ky Bennett Women’s Flyweight 25 129 129 Mohammad Yahya Welterweight 25 129 129 Natanial Parisi Featherweight 25 129 129 Scott Clymer Featherweight 25 129 NR Steve Mowry Heavyweight 25 129 128 Teagan Dooley Light Heavyweight 25 136 120 Denise Kielholtz Women’s Flyweight 24.5 137 121 Leandro Higo Featherweight 24 138 116 Aaron Webb Featherweight 22.5 138 141 Almog Shay Bantamweight 22.5 138 141 Ernest James Heavyweight 22.5 138 138 Mihail Nica Lightweight 22.5 138 141 Teagan Dooley Middleweight 22.5 138 138 Zach Freeman Lightweight 22.5 144 NR Cris Lencioni Featherweight 20 144 148 Danasabe Mohammed Welterweight 20 144 148 Dominic Sumner Welterweight 20 144 187 Janay Harding Women’s Featherweight 20 144 158 Josh San Diego Bantamweight 20 144 151 Matt Lozano Bantamweight 20 150 165 Sergei Kharitonov Heavyweight 19 151 NR Jacob Rosales Lightweight 18.5 151 NR Robbie Peralta Featherweight 18.5 153 157 Brandon Phillips Bantamweight 18 154 NR Sean Powers Middleweight 17.5 155 151 James Terry Welterweight 17 156 160 Josh Sampo Bantamweight 15 157 166 Juan Archuleta Featherweight 14.5 157 NR Pat Casey Welterweight 14.5 159 163 Heather Hardy Women’s Flyweight 13 159 154 John Teixeira Featherweight 13 161 159 Aaron Chalmers Welterweight 10 161 159 Jose Campos Welterweight 10 163 162 Jeremy Petley Lightweight 9.5 164 NR Alex Potts Bantamweight 9 164 163 Brian Grinnell Welterweight 9 164 NR Joshua Jones Lightweight 9 167 NR Andy Murad Welterweight 8.5 168 164 J.J. Ambrose Lightweight 8 168 NR Joe Neal Bantamweight 8 170 174 Eric Ellington Bantamweight 5 170 NR Johnny Nunez Lightweight 5 170 166 Kester Mark Featherweight 5 170 166 Levi Matan Welterweight 5 170 166 Shimon Gosh Welterweight 5 175 174 Amber Leibrock Women’s Featherweight 4.5 175 174 Devon Brock Welterweight 4.5 175 174 Giorgio Belsanti Featherweight 4.5 175 174 Jonathan Bowman Featherweight 4.5 175 NR Justin Smitley Featherweight 4.5 175 NR Lisa Blaine Women’s Flyweight 4.5 181 186 Rebecca Ruth Women’s Flyweight 4 182 NR Andy Main Featherweight 0 182 NR Cindy Dandois Women’s Featherweight 0 182 NR DeMarco Villalona Middleweight 0 182 NR Gerald Harris Welterweight 0 182 187 Ion Pascu Welterweight 0 182 NR Javier Torres Middleweight 0 182 NR Jerome Mickle Lightweight 0 182 180 Jose Antonio Perez Featherweight 0 182 NR Josenaldo Silva Featherweight 0 182 NR Khai Wu Bantamweight 0 182 180 Khonry Gracie Welterweight 0 182 NR Kristi Lopez Women’s Flyweight 0 182 187 Leo Leite Middleweight 0 182 187 Leonardo Leite Light Heavyweight 0 182 187 Maria Casanova Women’s Featherweight 0 182 180 Roger Huerta Lightweight 0 182 180 Teodor Nikolov Featherweight 0 182 180 Thomas Lopez Featherweight 0 182 NR Ysidro Gutierrez Featherweight 0 182 180 Zak Bucia Welterweight 0

Check back next Wednesday for our Heavyweight rankings

