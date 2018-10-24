David Ortiz, 2004 Red Sox legends throw out first pitch before World Series Game 2 (Video)

The Red Sox used a number of familiar faces to help set the mood for Game 2 of the World Series at Fenway Park on Wednesday night.

A number of players from the 2004 team — which defeated the Cardinals to be named world champions — threw out a collective “first pitch” before Wednesday’s game. David Ortiz, Pedro Martinez, Jason Varitek, Alan Embree, Kevin Millar, Keith Foulke and Tim Wakefield all lined up alongside each other near the mound, and they hurled the ball toward recipients squatting near home plate.

That particular moment was powerful, especially since now-Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was also a member of the 2004 World Series-winning squad.