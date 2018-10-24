Islanders move Feb. 28 game to Nassau Coliseum

Add another date to the list of games that will be played at the Nassau Coliseum.

The Islanders moved their February 28 game against the Toronto Maple Leafs to Long Island. The news was announced on Wednesday morning ahead of the Islanders first home game since October 8.

The game holds special significance since it will be former captain John Tavares’ first time playing in New York against the Islanders since he signed with the Maple Leafs this past offseason. Many fans had circled April 1, the second time the Leafs will play against the Isles in New York, on their calendar since the game was originally going to be his only trip to Nassau Coliseum

The venue change means the Islanders will now play 21 home games at the Nassau Coliseum this season, more home dates than the 20 they will play at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The Islanders are splitting their time between the Barclays Center and Nassau Coliseum until their new arena at Belmont Park is completed. However, many people believe that the team will move all of their home games after this season to the Coliseum until their new venue is built.

Season ticket holders will be contacted by their account representative regarding the venue change and individual ticket holders should contact their point of purchase, the Islanders said in a news release.

The change of venue means the Islanders final home game at Barclays Center this season will be on February 16. Through the first two home games in Brooklyn this year, the Islanders have only averaged 10,476 fans.