Landon Collins has angry reaction to Damon Harrison trade

Giants safety Landon Collins does not appear to be happy that one of the team’s leaders in the trenches was traded away on Wednesday.

Big Blue traded defensive tackle Damon Harrison to the Lions for a fifth-round pick, and the team’s run defense has taken a hit as a result. Harrison was a big body who could shed blocks and also take up space in the interior, making it difficult for opposing running backs to rack up yards inside.

Some of Harrison’s former Giants teammates wasted no time in reacting to the news. Collins shared his thoughts on Twitter shortly after news of the trade broke, and he was not happy.

Bruh go to sleep https://t.co/w6zzSb0baG — LANDON COLLINS (@TheHumble_21) October 24, 2018

Was looking forward to hot Cheetos with my dawg #Snacks 😔 — LANDON COLLINS (@TheHumble_21) October 24, 2018

Tell us how you really feel, LC.