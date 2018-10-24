Madison Square Garden, Kenny Omega, ROH And NJPW Offer Well Wishes To WWE Star Roman Reigns

This week has been an emotional one for WWE star Roman Reigns, as he announced on Raw that he has relinquished the Universal Title after his battle with leukemia has returned. As a result of Reigns vacating the title, Braun Strowman will face Brock Lesnar in a singles match at WWE Crown Jewel to crown a new Universal Champion.

Following Reigns’ announcement, a tremendous outpouring of support came from the pro wrestling world, with names like Vince McMahon, Triple H, Braun Strowman and more offering their prayers and support to The Big Dog.

Another entity which showed its support to Reigns this week is the “World’s Most Famous Arena”, and home to WWE for many years, Madison Square Garden in New York City.

“Get well soon, Roman Reigns, from your friends and family at Madison Square Garden,” read a message posted on the official MSG entrance billboard facing seventh avenue.

The support has not stopped with MSG, however, as New Japan Pro Wrestling, its current IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega and Ring of Honor Wrestling have all offered their support for Roman Reigns via social media, with Omega penning, “Cheering for you from the opposite side of the globe. Nothing but respect for Roman.”

On behalf of everyone at ROH, we wish @WWERomanReigns our best and look forward to seeing him come back stronger than ever #ThankYouRoman — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) October 23, 2018

Cheering for you from the opposite side of the globe. Nothing but respect for Roman. — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) October 23, 2018

A champion transcends any company. @WWERomanReigns, on behalf of NJPW we all wish you a speedy recovery. — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 23, 2018

Finally, Jimmy and Jey Uso, who are the real life cousins of Roman Reigns, dedicated their match win on WWE Smackdown Live this week to the former Universal Champion.

“Tonight, the big “W”, that’s for The Big Dog, believe that,” exclaimed The Usos. “I’m gonna holler at you at the BBQ,” the tag team added, after once again successfully defeating the WWE Champion AJ Styles and his partner and #1 contender Daniel Bryan in a tag team match on Smackdown Live this week.

You can watch the entire video featuring The Usos in the above player.