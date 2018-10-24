NFL Viewing Picks for Week 8: 10/25 — 10/29/2018

All Times Eastern
Byes: Atlanta, Dallas, Los Angeles Chargers, Tennessee
Thursday, October 25
Studio and Pregame Shows
Good Morning Football live from London, England, United Kingdom— NFL Network, 7 a.m.
NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.
TNF First Look — NFL Network, 3 p.m.
NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.
NFL GameDay Kickoff live from NRG Stadium, Houston, TX — NFL Network, 6 p.m.
Fox NFL Thursday — Fox, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday Night Football Postgame Show — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.
NFL Total Access — NFL Network, midnight
8:20 p.m.
Thursday Night Football, NRG Stadium, Houston, TX
Miami Dolphins at Houston Texans — Fox/NFL Network (Joe Buck/Troy Aikman/Mike Pereira//Erin Andrews//Kristina Pink)/Amazon Prime (Hannah Storm/Andrea Kremer)
Sunday, October 28
Studio and Pregame Shows
NFL Matchup — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.
NFL GameDay Kickoff live from Wembley Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
That Other Pregame Show — CBS Sports Network, 8 a.m.
Sunday NFL Countdown — ESPN, 10 a.m.
Fantasy Football Now — ESPN2, 10 a.m.
Fox NFL Kickoff — Fox, 11 a.m.
The NFL Today — CBS, noon
Fox NFL Sunday — Fox, noon
Fantasy Zone — DirecTV Channel 704, noon
Thursday Night Football Postgame — NFL Network, 12:30 p.m.
Red Zone — DirecTV Channel 703, 12:55 p.m.
NFL RedZone — Check your local listings, 1 p.m.
NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.
The NFL Today Postgame — CBS, 4 p.m.
NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 4:30 p.m.
Football Night in America — NBC, 7 p.m.
The OT — Fox, 7:30 p.m.
NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.
NFL GameDay Prime — Fox/NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.
9:30 a.m.
NFL International Series, Wembley Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom
Philadelphia Eagles at Jacksonville Jaguars — NFL Network (Rich Eisen/Michael Irvin/Steve Mariucci/Kurt Warner//Peter Schrager//Melissa Stark
1 p.m.
Baltimore Ravens at Carolina Panthers — Greg Gumbel/Trent Green/Bruce Arians//Melanie Collins
Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers — Ian Eagle/Dan Fouts//Evan Washburn
Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs — Kevin Harlan/Rich Gannon//Steve Tasker
New York Jets at Chicago Bears — Jim Nantz/Tony Romo//Tracy Wolfson
Seattle Seaahawks at Detroit Lions — Kevin Kugler/Ronde Barber/Chris Spielman//Shannon Spake
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cincinnati Bengals — Chris Myers/Daryl Johnston//Laura Okmin
Washington at New York Giants — Kenny Albert/Charles Davis//Pam Oliver
4:05 p.m.
Indianapolis Colts at Oakland Raiders — Andrew Catalon/James Lofton//Amanda Balionis
4:25 p.m.
Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Rams — Thom Brennaman/Troy Aikman//Erin Andrews
San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals — Dick Stockton/Mark Schlereth//Jennifer Hale
8:20 p.m.
Sunday Night Football, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN
New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings — Al Michaels/Cris Collinsworth//Michele Tafoya
Monday, October 22
Studio and Pregame Shows
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
NFL PrimeTime — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.
NFL Live — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.
The Aftermath — NFL Network, 3 p.m.
NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.
NFL Monday QB — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Monday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.
NFL Total Access: Monday Night Football Pregame — NFL Network, 6 p.m.
Monday Night Kickoff — ESPN, 8 p.m.
NFL Esta Noche — ESPN2/ESPN Deportes, 8 p.m.
NFL Total Access: Endgame — NFL Network, 11:15 p.m.
8:15 p.m.
Monday Night Football, New Era Field, Buffalo, NY
New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills — Joe Tessitore/Jason Whitten/Booger McFarland//Lisa Salters (ESPN)/Alvaro Martin/Raul Allegre//John Sutcliffe (ESPN Deportes/ESPN2)
Comments