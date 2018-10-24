NFL Viewing Picks for Week 8: 10/25 — 10/29/2018

All Times Eastern

Byes: Atlanta, Dallas, Los Angeles Chargers, Tennessee

Thursday, October 25

Studio and Pregame Shows

Good Morning Football live from London, England, United Kingdom— NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

TNF First Look — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff live from NRG Stadium, Houston, TX — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Fox NFL Thursday — Fox, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday Night Football Postgame Show — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, midnight

8:20 p.m.

Thursday Night Football, NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Miami Dolphins at Houston Texans — Fox/NFL Network (Joe Buck/Troy Aikman/Mike Pereira//Erin Andrews//Kristina Pink)/Amazon Prime (Hannah Storm/Andrea Kremer)

Sunday, October 28

NFL Viewing Maps (the506.com)

Studio and Pregame Shows

NFL Matchup — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff live from Wembley Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

That Other Pregame Show — CBS Sports Network, 8 a.m.

Sunday NFL Countdown — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Fantasy Football Now — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Fox NFL Kickoff — Fox, 11 a.m.

The NFL Today — CBS, noon

Fox NFL Sunday — Fox, noon

Fantasy Zone — DirecTV Channel 704, noon

Thursday Night Football Postgame — NFL Network, 12:30 p.m.

Red Zone — DirecTV Channel 703, 12:55 p.m.

NFL RedZone — Check your local listings, 1 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

The NFL Today Postgame — CBS, 4 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 4:30 p.m.

Football Night in America — NBC, 7 p.m.

The OT — Fox, 7:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Prime — Fox/NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

9:30 a.m.

NFL International Series, Wembley Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

Philadelphia Eagles at Jacksonville Jaguars — NFL Network (Rich Eisen/Michael Irvin/Steve Mariucci/Kurt Warner//Peter Schrager//Melissa Stark

1 p.m.

Baltimore Ravens at Carolina Panthers — Greg Gumbel/Trent Green/Bruce Arians//Melanie Collins

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers — Ian Eagle/Dan Fouts//Evan Washburn

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs — Kevin Harlan/Rich Gannon//Steve Tasker

New York Jets at Chicago Bears — Jim Nantz/Tony Romo//Tracy Wolfson

Seattle Seaahawks at Detroit Lions — Kevin Kugler/Ronde Barber/Chris Spielman//Shannon Spake

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cincinnati Bengals — Chris Myers/Daryl Johnston//Laura Okmin

Washington at New York Giants — Kenny Albert/Charles Davis//Pam Oliver

4:05 p.m.

Indianapolis Colts at Oakland Raiders — Andrew Catalon/James Lofton//Amanda Balionis

4:25 p.m.

Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Rams — Thom Brennaman/Troy Aikman//Erin Andrews

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals — Dick Stockton/Mark Schlereth//Jennifer Hale

8:20 p.m.

Sunday Night Football, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings — Al Michaels/Cris Collinsworth//Michele Tafoya

Monday, October 22

Studio and Pregame Shows

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL PrimeTime — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

The Aftermath — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Monday QB — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Monday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access: Monday Night Football Pregame — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Monday Night Kickoff — ESPN, 8 p.m.

NFL Esta Noche — ESPN2/ESPN Deportes, 8 p.m.

NFL Total Access: Endgame — NFL Network, 11:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m.

Monday Night Football, New Era Field, Buffalo, NY

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills — Joe Tessitore/Jason Whitten/Booger McFarland//Lisa Salters (ESPN)/Alvaro Martin/Raul Allegre//John Sutcliffe (ESPN Deportes/ESPN2)