Robby Fabbri nearing a return, sent to AHL for conditioning

Robby Fabbri has been sent down to the AHL to join the San Antonio Rampage on a conditioning assignment. Fabbri, who hasn’t skated in a game since February 2017, will use his time in the AHL as the final test for his knee before returning to the NHL.

Last year, Fabbri injured his left knee and was forced to miss the entire 2017-18 season. At 22, he has already shown glimpses of some high-level offensive talent. Unfortunately, injuries have continually delayed and hindered his progress. The Blues signed him to a one-year, $925,000 “prove-yourself” contract over the summer that grants Fabbri the opportunity to show he can contribute and stay healthy. The first major test will be down in the AHL.

To make room for Fabbri when he’s ready, the Blues sent down Sammy Blais to the AHL. Blais appeared in eight games, failing to record a point while leading the team with 26 hits.