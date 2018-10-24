SlipNDip Podcast: "The Rise & The Return" w/ Shakur Stevenson & Cynthia Calvillo

On this episode, Kendrick E. Johnson & Matthew Wells are joined by two incredible fighters, Shakur Stevenson & Cynthia Calvillo! Shakur Stevenson, an Olympic Silver Medalist representing USA, joins the show to discuss his incredible start to his professional career, his legendary mentor support, and his extremely bright future in the sport of boxing.

Making her return to the show before she returns to the Octagon, Cynthia Calvillo discusses her time off and how she made the most of it to continue to grow as a fighter and getting back on track to earning a title shot. Thanks for watching!

