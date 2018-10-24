Watch: Chris Taylor throws dime through Ian Kinsler's legs for out

The Dodgers appear to know they’re up against a buzz saw — known as the Red Sox — in the World Series, and that their defense has to be on point in order to be competitive against the offensive juggernaut.

Chris Taylor showed exactly that during Game 2 at Fenway Park on Wednesday night, when he threw an absolute dime to third base to nab Ian Kinsler.

Not only that, the throw even took a short hop and bounced through Kinsler’s legs — arriving just in time for Manny Machado to tag the opportunistic Dodger for the out.

Sick throw, but Kinsler probably just should’ve stayed at second base there, especially with two outs. His decision proved costly. The Dodgers now face a 0-2 deficit, and head back to Los Angeles heading into a must-win Game 3.