Watch: Giannis Antetokounmpo throws down epic windmill dunk

Bucks big man Giannis Antetokounmpo will make his case for the 2018-19 MVP Award this season, but in the meantime, he’s going to continue to treat fans to highlight-reel dunks.

The Greek Freak came up with a huge steal in the second quarter of Wednesday’s game against the Sixers, and he was then off to the races.

And Giannis — for style points — finished off the play with a bang. Check out this windmill dunk he threw down.

He had quite the game overall.

Giannis continues to break rims — and barriers.