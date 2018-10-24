Watch: Yasiel Puig gives Dodgers first lead of game, has funny celebration

Dodgers slugger Yasiel Puig feeds off attention, and he makes sure to let the public know when he comes through in the clutch.

Puig did just that with one of the biggest hits of the Dodgers’ 2017 season in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series, busting the contest open with a three-run homer,

Not only that, he also helped do all he could to help swing the momentum back in his team’s favor in the World Series as well.

Puig came to the plate with two men on in the fourth inning of Game 2 on Wednesday night. It was a clear RBI opportunity, and he delivered a base hit to give his team a 2-1 lead.

Not only that, check out Puig’s epic celebration that followed.

That base knock gave the Dodgers their first lead of the World Series so far.