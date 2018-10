Wednesday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Saint Martin’s at BYU — BYUtv, 9 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

B1G Football & Beyond — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

BTN Inside the Game — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

SEC Inside: Vanderbilt at Kentucky — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

SEC Film Room: Alabama — SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.

College Softball

Blinn at Texas — Longhorn Network, 9 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Nebraska at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Tennessee — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Baylor at TCU — Fox Sports Net/Fox College Sports Pacific, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma at Texas Tech — Fox College Sports Central, 8 p.m.

Arkansas at Mississippi State — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Northwestern at Iowa — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Texas at Iowa State — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Washington State at Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Mountain, 9 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

WGC-HSBC Champions, Sheshan International Golf Club, Shanghai, Communist China

1st Round — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

Golfing World — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

The Skill Code: Battle Plans — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.

Champions Tour Learning Center — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Tonight — FS1, 8 p.m.

The Ultimate Fighter: Heavy Hitters: I Never Have Feel — FS1, 10 p.m.

MLB Postseason

2018 World Series

Game 2, Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Los Angeles Dodgers at Boston Red Sox — Fox, 8:09 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: World Series — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

MLB Tonight: World Series — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: World Series — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 7 p.m.

MLB on Fox Pregame — Fox, 7:30 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Postgame — FS1, 11 p.m.

MLB Tonight: World Series — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR America: Wednesday’s With Dale Jr. — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Brooklyn at Cleveland — YES/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Atlanta — ESPN/Fox Sports Southwest/Fox Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto — Fox Sports North/TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Miami — MSG Network/Fox Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Chicago — Fox Sports Southeast/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Utah at Houston — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Indiana at San Antonio — Fox Sports Indiana/Fox Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee — ESPN/NBC Sports Philadelphia/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 9:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix — TSN1/Spectrum SportsNet/Fox Sports Arizona, 10 p.m.

Memphis at Sacramento — Fox Sports Southeast/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

Washington at Golden State Warriors — NBC Sports Washington/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA CruinchTime — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NFL

Good Morning Football live from London, England, United Kingdom— NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Mic’d Up: 2018 Week 7 — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Playbook — NFL Network, 6:30 p.m.

NFL Turning Point: 2018 Week 7 — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

NHL

Wednesday Night Hockey

Toronto at Winnipeg — NBCSN/Sportsnet One/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Colorado — NBCSN, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Vegas —Sportsnet One/Sportsnet 360/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 10 p.m.

Florida at New York Islanders — Fox Sports Florida/MSG Plus, 7 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/Sportsnet 360, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

Soccer

The Turkish SuperLig Hour — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

La Liga World — beIN Sports, 6:30 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

High Noon — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:45 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Fair Game With Kristine Leahy — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

ATP Tour

Erste Bank Open, Stadthalle, Vienna, Austria/Swiss Indoors, St. Jakobshalle, Basel, Switzerland

2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 7 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.

WTA Tour

WTA Finals, Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore

Round Robin — beIN Sports, 7:30 a.m.

Round Robin Singles & Doubles — beIN Sports, 1:30 a.m. (Thursday)

UEFA Champions League

Matchday 3

Group A, Jan Breydel Stadion, Sint-Andries, Bruges, Belgium

Club Brugge vs. AS Monaco — Galavision, 12:30 p.m.

Group B, Philips Stadion, Eindhoven, Netherlands

PSV Eindhoven vs. Tottenham Hotspur — Univision Deportes, 12:30 p.m./TNT, 12:55 p.m.

Group A, Westfalenstadion, Dortmund, Germany

Borussia Dortmund vs. Atlético Madrid — Galavision, 2:50 p.m.

Group B, Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain

Barcelona vs. Internazionale Milano — Univision/Univision Deportes, 2:50 p.m./TNT, 3 p.m.

Group C, Parc des Princes, Paris, France

Paris Saint-Germain vs. SSC Napoli — UniMás, 2:50 p.m.

Group C, Anfield, Liverpool, England, United Kingdom

Liverpool vs. Crvena zvezda — B/R Live/Univision Deportes app, 3 p.m.

Group D, Türk Telekom Arena, Istanbul, Turkey

Galatasaray vs. FC 04 Schalke — B/R Live/Univision Deportes app, 3 p.m.

Group D, RZD Arena, Moscow

Lokomotiv Moskva vs. FC Porto — B/R Live/Univision Deportes app, 3 p.m.

Fútbol Central — Galavision/Univision Deportes, noon

B/R Football Matchday — TNT, noon

B/R Football Postmatch — TNT, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — Univision Deportes, 5 p.m.