WWE News: Major 'Crown Jewel' Update, The Undertaker Announced For Rare Events In The UK

As we reported on Wednesday night, WWE has been aggressively scouting new locations for the upcoming Crown Jewel PPV should the company decide to scrap current plans to travel to Saudi Arabia for the event taking place on November 2nd in Riyadh. As of earlier this week, it had been rumored that both John Cena and Daniel Bryan notified WWE officials they do not intend to make the trip for Crown Jewel, putting several of the show’s top matches in jeopardy.

According to a new report by PWInsider, while tickets have yet to go on sale for the PPV in Riyadh, the first set of WWE officials remain scheduled to travel to Saudi Arabia within the next day. The rest of the WWE crew will be traveling to the country following the next set of TV tapings, so as of this writing, it appears as if everyone in WWE remains under the impression that the event is taking place as advertised in Saudi Arabia.

It’s also worth noting that WWE announced a new title match for Crown Jewel on Smackdown Live this week, with The New Day set to challenge The Bar in a rematch for the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Titles. With WWE adding yet another title match to the event, and officials searching for a possible “plan B” location for the PPV, it appears as if WWE has no plans to scrap the event altogether, and should the event not take place in Saudi Arabia, it will most certainly take place at another venue, likely in The United States.

In other WWE news, Inside The Ropes has announced a three-show tour, titled Rise of The Taker, will be taking place in The UK in 2019.

As Kenny announces the end of ITR live shows…..he is interrupted by THE UNDERTAKER!!!! The Dead Man is coming to the U.K. with ITR! OMG!!!! #undertaker pic.twitter.com/Js9IEV0J6Q — Inside The Ropes (@Inside_TheRopes) October 23, 2018

The shows will take place on April 30th in London, England, on May 1st in Glasgow, Scotland, and on May 2nd in Manchester, England.

The events will feature a rare sit-down style show with The Undertaker discussing his storied WWE career, amongst other topics. The three-night stand in The UK will be yet another rare out-of-character appearance for The Undertaker, as he most recently participated in a shoot-style interview with Pastor Ed Young for the Sunday Series.