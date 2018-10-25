Mickie James Reveals Alexa Bliss' 'WWE Evolution' Status Following Injury

As we noted earlier this week via Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE Raw star Alexa Bliss was kept off TV on Monday night as she suffered a concussion at the WWE live event which took place this past Saturday night in Hartford.

Following the news of Bliss’ concussion, her status was in question for this weekend’s WWE Evolution PPV, at which she is scheduled to team up with Mickie James in a tag team match against WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Lita.

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio this week, Mickie James confirmed that despite Alexa Bliss suffering a concussion last weekend, Bliss is planning on competing at Evolution as planned.

“I have no doubts that regardless, we’re all going to be out there and it’s going to be amazing,” said James.

— SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) October 24, 2018

Following this week’s episode of the WWE Mae Young Classic, it was confirmed that the finals of this year’s tournament will feature Io Shirai vs Toni Storm, and the bout will take place at WWE Evolution on Sunday. Below is the final PPV card.

WWE Raw Women’s Title Match:

-Ronda Rousey (c) vs Nikki Bella

Last Man Standing Match for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Title:

-Becky Lynch (c) vs Charlotte Flair

WWE NXT Women’s Title Match:

-Kairi Sane (c) vs Shayna Baszler

WWE NXT UK Women’s Title Match:

-Rhea Ripley (c) vs TBA

-Mickie James and Alexa Bliss vs Lita and Trish Stratus

-Sasha Banks, Bayley and Natalya vs The Riott Squad

-Io Shirai vs Toni Storm in the finals of the Mae Young Classic

-Battle Royal match with the winner receiving a future women’s title match. Participants in the match include The IIconics, Ember Moon, Asuka, Mandy Rose, Alicia Fox, Sonya Deville, Carmella, Nia Jax, Dana Brooke, Naomi, Tamina Snuka and Lana, with more names expected to be announced leading up to the PPV.