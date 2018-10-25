Carmelo Anthony yells at teammate to get the 'f' out, then comically bumbles rebound attempt

Rockets forward Carmelo Anthony wanted everyone to know that he had a particular rebound in Wednesday’s game against the Jazz covered, which he made very clear in a NSFW manner. The thing is that he really didn’t.

Melo was trying to clear the boards, and he wanted his teammates to know about it. So here’s what he was heard yelling on the court:

“F— out of here, I got it!” Melo yelled.

…And then he put his hand on the ball in an attempt to palm it, but failed. The ball just rolled off his hand out of bounds, and it was pretty funny.

Hoodie Melo would’ve come down with the ball cleanly.