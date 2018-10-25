Cody Rhodes Reveals That He Is No Longer A Part Of The Bullet Club

Cody Rhodes is one of the most popular pro wrestlers working in the business today. The American Nightmare has carved out his own unique niche in the industry and his rise to fame over the past few years happened outside of WWE.

As most fans know, Cody has split his time between New Japan Pro Wrestling, Ring of Honor Wrestling and the National Wrestling Alliance. But Cody has not been working alone, as his friendship with The Young Bucks brought him to The Bullet Club and beyond.

But now it appears that the son of The American Dream Dusty Rhodes is no longer throwing the “Too Sweet” as part of his character. According to a recent Tweet, Rhodes is no longer part of The Bullet Club.

The Bullet Club is all Jay’s thing now. Loved being part of it! Met some good folks. https://t.co/lEn7E8X4af — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) October 24, 2018

Cody’s Tweet is referring of course to “Switchblade” Jay White, who recently turned on his Chaos brothers in favor of forming an alliance with Gedo and The Bullet Club. White has become the hottest heel in New Japan and he is currently one of the company’s top main event attractions.

Rhodes’ revelation that he is no longer a member of The Bullet Club may or may not come as a surprise to fans. From the moment that The Bucks and IWGP champion Kenny Omega formed The Elite, Rhodes has been the odd man out.

Cody’s battle against Omega for leadership of The Bullet Club ultimately ended with both men becoming allies once again, while causing the group to splinter at the same time. The Elite has since gone to war with The Bullet Club OG’s, comprised of Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, Bad Luck Fale and Taiji Ishimori.

Cody, The Young Bucks and Omega, will all reportedly become free agents before the end of 2018. Many fans believe that all four men could make the jump to Vince McMahon’s company though no official announcements have been made thus far.