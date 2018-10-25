Curt Schilling sounds off about Red Sox ownership being 'weak men'

Former Red Sox great Curt Schilling wasn’t invite to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday night, and he doesn’t appear to find it as a coincidence.

David Ortiz, Jason Varitek, Pedro Martinez and other members of the 2004 World Series squad took the mound to throw out a collective first pitch, which you can watch here.

As for Schilling, well, he wasn’t invited, so he took to Facebook to explain why in this rant about Red Sox ownership.

It reads as follows:

“The men who sit in that ivory tower and pass their judgment from on high know EXACTLY what I did and it shames them as men knowing they’ll never in their lives be able to do anything remotely close to that,” Schilling wrote. “I can wake up tomorrow and peek at the 3 (World Series) Trophies, or put on the 3 (World Series) Rings and know what was and is. I don’t need a ceremony to know what we did that year.”

Schilling has went off the deep end, again. He’s officially lost it.