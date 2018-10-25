Camping is very exciting and a lifetime experience. Exploring the wilderness, spending time in a tranquil environment and sleeping under the stars are some of the reasons why people go camping. You should take all the necessary things with you on a camping trip so that you can have a hassle-free trip. You should know how to sleep comfortably in a tent.

As you will be doing various activities throughout the day, you need to have a good nights’ sleep on a camping trip. It will help you to gain the energy for the next day.

How to sleep comfortably in a tent?

When you decide to go on a camping trip, you should take a tent and necessary bedding with you. You will find a special tent for winter camping if you plan to go on camping in winter. These tents will protect you from the cold weather. Now, just setting up the tent perfectly won’t guarantee a good night’s sleep. Here are some of the ways you can have a comfortable sleep inside a tent.

Choose a good spot

You should set up the tent at a good spot. Make sure that the ground is even. You should also make sure that the tent is put up near a bathroom. So, you don’t have to walk miles if you need to use the bathroom in the middle of the night. You should make sure that the spot won’t get heated up due to sunlight. If you are setting up a tent in winter, then avoid being underneath trees. In case it snows, your tent will be covered with snow. You can set up the tent near a stream or ocean. The white noise you get from these will help you to sleep well.

Choose comfortable bedding

There are many bedding options for tents. You can buy sleeping bags, sleeping cots, air mattresses, etc. You must make sure that the bedding is warm and comfortable. You should buy a good camping pillow as well.

Put on earplugs

There can be all sorts of noises at night. You should use earplugs so that these noises do not disrupt your sleep. You will be able to sleep this way peacefully.

Wear eye mask

An eye mask can help you to sleep a little longer in the morning. It will prevent the sunlight from entering your eye. You will still be in the dark, and you will sleep more.

Use heaters and conditioners

You can get portable heaters and conditioners in the market. So, buy one according to the weather and take it with you during camping. It will help you to maintain the perfect temperature inside the tent for a good sleep.

Wear comfortable clothes

The clothes you wear when sleeping can affect your sleep. If it’s cold outside, you should wear something to keep you warm. If it’s hot, then you should wear light cotton clothes.

Keep mosquitoes and pests away

Mosquitoes and pests in the campsite will not allow you to have a comfortable sleep. You should use a mosquito net or use mosquito and pest repelling lotion so that you don’t get bitten by them.

Arrange for lighting

Instead of keeping the campsite dark, you can have some light. You can use headlamps or keep a small flashlight by your side. Darkness in the wilderness can be disturbing. So, a little bit of lighting can make you feel comfortable.

Drink tea

You can drink chamomile or lavender tea to make you feel warm. Drinking warm beverage prepares your body for sleep. When you drink hot tea, the body gets hot and then cools down. This change in temperature triggers sleep.

These tips can help you to sleep comfortably in a tent. You should try to follow your regular bedtime routine. That way you won’t have any trouble falling asleep.