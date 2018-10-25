Kobe Bryant eyeing LeBron James courtside sparks great memes

It didn’t take Lakers legend Kobe Bryant long to take in a game and watch the team’s newest acquisition — whom he’s been compared to — in action.

The Lakers were coming off their first win of the season, as the team defeated the Suns on Wednesday to move to a 1-3 record. And now that they got their first win out of the way, it was time for LeBron James and Co. to show the fans at Staples Center that they were officially out of their slump.

They squared off against the Nuggets on Thursday, and Kobe actually showed up to watch James in person for the first time since he joined the Lakers. It resulted in some great camera shots/moments.

Kobe is out here looking like a super villain pic.twitter.com/w2slY7dtbo — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 26, 2018

Kobe also got a solid ovation from Lakers fans at one point as well.

The Mamba has returned to Staples Center 🐍 pic.twitter.com/vCQnNpcLae — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 26, 2018

The situation made for some great memes/reactions.

He’s there because someone’s not doing their job. This is Kobe, while not saying a word, telling LeBron “ go ahead miss another pair of game clinching free-throw’s, go ahead see what happens.” #MambaOut pic.twitter.com/76D4TPiRHR — Narek Petrosian (@awesome_narek) October 26, 2018

Kobe's watching LeBron and looking like a boss. pic.twitter.com/p0PVmW4aZY — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 26, 2018

We wonder if the pressure from Kobe affected James during the game. It’s not easy playing under the bright lights at Staples Center as is, with one of the greatest to ever play the game analyzing and scrutinizing your plays.