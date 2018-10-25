Look: Andrew Benintendi becomes instant meme with sick leaping catch

Most athletes try their best not to become a meme during games, but Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi actually managed to put himself on a poster — in a good way — on Wednesday night.

Benintendi, who has been known for his stellar defensive play and highlight-reel catches, made a sensational leaping grab to help prevent the Dodgers from adding to their 2-1 lead in the top of the fifth inning. Check out this snag he made on the run at the wall in Fenway Park — robbing Brian Dozier of at least a double at the warning track.

Andrew Benintendi with the 🔥 grab! pic.twitter.com/3VLU4wlUv4 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 25, 2018

That sweet catch resulted in some Twitter memes being produced.

If Andrew Benintendi ever gets his own sneaker line, this is the logo #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/V5Ua0HpROU — Igor Mello (@SuperIgor) October 25, 2018

not only he robbed a hit, but Benintendi struck a perfect pose for a photo, which is a bonus pic.twitter.com/TqGQoPt9D7 — Sung Min Kim (@sung_minkim) October 25, 2018

The Sox went on to score three runs in the bottom of the inning, paving the way for a 4-2 victory, so Benny’s catch proved to be a potential gamesaver/gamechanger.