Look: Andrew Benintendi becomes instant meme with sick leaping catch

Most athletes try their best not to become a meme during games, but Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi actually managed to put himself on a poster — in a good way — on Wednesday night.
Benintendi, who has been known for his stellar defensive play and highlight-reel catches, made a sensational leaping grab to help prevent the Dodgers from adding to their 2-1 lead in the top of the fifth inning. Check out this snag he made on the run at the wall in Fenway Park — robbing Brian Dozier of at least a double at the warning track.
That sweet catch resulted in some Twitter memes being produced.
The Sox went on to score three runs in the bottom of the inning, paving the way for a 4-2 victory, so Benny’s catch proved to be a potential gamesaver/gamechanger.
