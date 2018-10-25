Look: Knicks fans try to recruit Kevin Durant with this NYC billboard

Knicks fans are starved for a leader, and they’re looking to go all-in on the team acquiring a potential superstar from the 2019 free agent class.

In the past, Jimmy Butler, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant were all mentioned as possible players to join the team, but a lot has changed recently. First off, Butler has shown himself to be a bit of a diva, and maybe the Knicks won’t want that. Not only that, Kyrie has expressed his interest in remaining with the Celtics for the rest of his career, via a possible long-term deal.

That leaves Durant, who could potentially opt out of his current deal next summer. And now that the Warriors come to Madison Square Garden for a game on Friday, a group of fans put up a billboard to recruit KD into joining Knicks.

“Can you make NY sports great again?” it read, above a picture depicting Durant and Kristaps Porzingis.

A billboard recruiting Kevin Durant to the Knicks just went up outside Madison Square Garden 👀 (📷 via Dennis Roitman) https://t.co/CM0EFNQPZZ pic.twitter.com/ofEexWkqFv — SLAM (@SLAMonline) October 25, 2018

The billboard was paid for by NYCADSCO.com, according to the New York Daily News’ Stefan Bondy. It will be interesting to see how KD feels about the billboard.