Look: No one showed up to NRG Stadium for Dolphins-Texans game

The Texans hosted a primetime game on Thursday night, and the fans had a great opportunity to take full advantage of the nationally-televised showdown.

Unfortunately, no one really showed up to NRG Stadium for the AFC contest, even on Thursday Night Football.

Both teams were sporting a 4-3 record, so this game could potentially end up having playoff implications. Not only that, the Texans are currently in first place in the AFC South, clinging to a 1-game lead. So it would figure that fans would show up in full force…but they didn’t.

These lights are people. That’s how many were here for introductions lol pic.twitter.com/aiWYj9uibW — Mike Meals (@mmeals) October 26, 2018

See last tweet pic.twitter.com/KJZ27r2W6R — Mike Meals (@mmeals) October 26, 2018

I think fans forgot the #Texans play tonight. Tailgating was down and right now stadium is half empty at kickoff for a National TV game. pic.twitter.com/8VNQPVMF0C — Randy McIlvoy (@KPRC2RandyMc) October 26, 2018

The Astros were eliminated from the postseason not too long ago, so where are the fans?