Look: No one showed up to NRG Stadium for Dolphins-Texans game

The Texans hosted a primetime game on Thursday night, and the fans had a great opportunity to take full advantage of the nationally-televised showdown.
Unfortunately, no one really showed up to NRG Stadium for the AFC contest, even on Thursday Night Football.
Both teams were sporting a 4-3 record, so this game could potentially end up having playoff implications. Not only that, the Texans are currently in first place in the AFC South, clinging to a 1-game lead. So it would figure that fans would show up in full force…but they didn’t.
The Astros were eliminated from the postseason not too long ago, so where are the fans?
Comments