Look: Ticket prices for winless Cavs plummeting, available for only $2

The Cavs have been left hung out to dry, in the wake of LeBron James’ departure, and the team has been going from first (in the Eastern conference last season) to near-worst. Cleveland is now stuck with expiring contracts for overpaid veterans, just like when James left last time (for South Beach).

It’s unclear when the Cavs will finally win a game, as the team was blown out by the Nets — who also stink — at home on Wednesday. That’s about as low as it gets.

That’s probably why tickets for that particular game at Quicken Loans Arena were so damn cheap. TMZ Sports did some digging, and found out that tickets were available for $2 apiece on Flash Seats.

It appears fans aren’t exactly lining up to see Kevin Love and Co.. He’s not really a strong sell.