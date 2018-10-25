Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Phillip Evans

Now that the 2018 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a look back at the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of season from B (Tyler Bashlor) to Z (Daniel Zamora). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at infielder Phillip Evans.

Player Review: Phillip Evans

2018 Stats:

Minor Leagues: 62 Games, 219 At Bats, .256 Batting Average, 56 Hits, 8 Doubles, 1 Triple, 14 Home Runs, 39 RBI’s, 34 Runs Scored, 4 Stolen Bases, .820 OPS

Major Leagues: 15 Games, 21 At Bats, .143 Batting Average, 3 Hits, 1 RBI, 1 Run Scored, 1 Stolen Base, .360 OPS

Story: After a surprising finish to the 2017 season, Phillip Evans made the Mets’ Opening Day roster for the first time in 2018. Evans only lasted with the big club for a week and was sent back to AAA Las Vegas when Michael Conforto was activated from the disabled list on April 5th. At that point, the Mets proceeded to have Evans become a frequent flyer on the Las Vegas shuttle, recalling and demoting him on two separate occasions before designating him for assignment on June 6th. Evans cleared waivers and was outrighted back to Las Vegas on June 8th, where he had a stint on the disabled list before coming back and hitting well. The Mets brought Evans back to the majors for the fourth time in late July, but his season came to an abrupt end when Adam Eaton broke Evans’ leg with a slide into second base on August 1st.

Grade: D

Evans didn’t get much of a chance to contribute to the big league roster, but when Evans also failed to seize the few opportunities that came his way.

Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration Eligible

Odds of Returning: 60%

2019 Role: Utility Infielder

Evans is still young and cheap, so that works in his favor, but the new GM will have to determine whether or not the Mets add Evans back to the 40 man roster. The Mets’ decision on Wilmer Flores may also impact Evans, since non-tendering Flores would lead to Evans having more of a chance to stick with the Mets as infield depth. If Flores stays, Evans may get waived to make room for a player more capable of contributing to the big league roster now.

