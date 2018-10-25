MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Oct 25/18

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Adam Wieczorek (10-1) vs Marcos Rogerio de Lima (15-5-1) – UFC 230 – Nov 3rd

Mark De La Rosa (10-1) vs Jordan Espinosa (13-5) – UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs Korean Zombie – Nov 10th

Hannah Cifers (8-2) vs Maycee Barber (5-0) – UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs Korean Zombie – Nov 10th

Thiago Moises (11-2) vs Beneil Dariush (14-4-1) – UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs Korean Zombie – Nov 10th

Darren Elkins (24-6) vs Ricardo Lamas (18-7) – UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Ponzinibbio – Nov 17th

Alexandre Pantoja (19-3) vs Ulka Sasaki (21-5-2) – UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Ponzinibbio – Nov 17th

Hector Aldana (4-1) vs Laureano Staropoli (7-1) – UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Ponzinibbio – Nov 17th

Joe Duffy (17-3) vs Ross Pearson (20-15, 1 NC) – UFC Fight Night: dos Santos vs Tuivasa – Dec 1st (2nd in Australia)

Renato Moicano (13-1-1) vs Mirsad Bektic (13-1) – UFC 231 – Dec 8th

Gunnar Nelson (16-3-1) vs Alex Oliveira (19-5-1) – UFC 231 – Dec 8th

ONE Championship

Welterweight Championship: Zebastian Kadestam (10-4) vs Tyler McGuire (9-0) – ONE: Warrior’s Dream – Nov 17th

Heavyweight Championship: Brandon Vera – champion (15-7, 1 NC) vs Mauro Cerilli (12-2) – ONE: Conquest of Champions – Nov 23rd

Invicta FC

Atomweight Championship: Jinh Yu Frey – champion (7-4) vs Minna Grusander (6-2) – Invicta FC 33 – Dec 15th

Cage Warriors

Paddy Pimblett (14-2) vs Donovon Desmae (11-5) – Cage Warriors 100 – Dec 8th