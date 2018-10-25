Oilers Gameday vs Washington: They Are The Champions

After Tuesday night’s barnburner against Pittsburgh, you’d have to think that the Oilers might be a little mad about letting that game slip away (on Crosby’s stick blade, no less).
Stanley Cup Champion Alex Chiasson scored two goals, Leon Draisaitl had two and Connor McDavid had one in the losing effort, which saw each of Crosby, Patric Hornqvist and Jamie Oleksiak (of all people) score two goals against the Oilers.
And so, after a couple days away, the Oilers take to the ice again, this time against Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals.
Puck drops at 7, probably.
Keys to the Game
Edmonton
- Let Chiasson have the puck all the time. He’s scored more goals than everyone on the roster except McDavid, Nuge and Drai.
- Let Talbot see the puck. He was real bad last game, and
probablydefinitely should have been pulled in favour of Koskinen. To be fair, he had no chance on the OT winner, but he gave up 6 goals on 31 shots and that’s pretty below average.
- Shoot the puck. They had 46 shots on Matt Murray, and 5 went in. So that’s something.
- There’s not much to say about special teams, so let’s leave it there.
Washington
- Lots of pucks on net seems to work against the Oilers, yet again.
- If a team can neutralize Connor McDavid, they’ve got a pretty good chance of winning a game.
Players to Watch
Edmonton
- Connor. He does amazing things all the time.
- Chiasson, apparently. Who knew you could get scoring depth for $650K (that’s $325K per goal so far, instead of $2m+ per point). *I don’t make these stats up. These are Neilson Numbers.*
- If Talbot is on his game, he can carry the team. If he’s not….well, you know.
- Watch Drake Caggiula, because he’s inexplicably in the lineup over Jesse Puljujarvi tonight.
Washington
- Alex Ovechkin is one of the most entertaining players in the league and he doesn’t usually disappoint.
- Braden Holtby will probably make a ridiculous save or two, so keep an eye out for him.
- Timothy Jimothy Oshie reminds me of a human-sized Keebler elf on skates and you are welcome for that image.
Projected Lineups
Edmonton
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins – Connor McDavid – Kailer Yamamoto
Tobias Rieder – Leon Draisaitl – Alex Chiasson
Milan Lucic – Ryan Strome –
Jesse Puljujarvi Drake Caggiula
Jujhar Khaira – Kyle Brodziak – Cooper Marody
Oscar Klefbom – Adam Larson
Darnell Nurse – Kris Russell
Kevin Gravel – Evan Bouchard
Cam Talbot
Washington
Alex Ovechkin – Evgeni Kuznetsov – Devante Smith-Pelly
Chandler Stephenson – Nicklas Backstrom – Timothy Jimothy Oshie
Jakub Vrana – Lars Eller – Brett Connolly
Dmitrij Jaskin – Nic Dowd – Andre Burakovsky
Dmitri Orlov – Matt Niskanen
Michal Kempny – John Carlson
Brooks Orpik – Christian Djoos
Braden Holtby
Notes
Free Jesse.
