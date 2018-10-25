Lakers

Watch: Lonzo Ball's off-the-backboard dunk was awesome

Watch: Lonzo Ball's off-the-backboard dunk was awesome

Lakers

Watch: Lonzo Ball's off-the-backboard dunk was awesome

It’s clear that Lonzo Ball is a sick passer, and has great vision, which is what made him so great in college.

But the Lakers have been trying to make him a more well-rounded player, and they’ve been doing that by developing him as a scorer.

The team worked with Ball over the offseason by adjusting his shooting form. It remains to be seen if Ball’s shooting percentage will improve, but he does have a cleaner release, and better release point.

And man, he can dunk. Check out this one he threw down off the backboard during Wednesday’s game against the Suns.

Wow.

Lakers, NBA, Updates

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Lakers
Home