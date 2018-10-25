Watch: Lonzo Ball's off-the-backboard dunk was awesome

It’s clear that Lonzo Ball is a sick passer, and has great vision, which is what made him so great in college.

But the Lakers have been trying to make him a more well-rounded player, and they’ve been doing that by developing him as a scorer.

The team worked with Ball over the offseason by adjusting his shooting form. It remains to be seen if Ball’s shooting percentage will improve, but he does have a cleaner release, and better release point.

And man, he can dunk. Check out this one he threw down off the backboard during Wednesday’s game against the Suns.

Wow.