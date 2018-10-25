Watch: Will Fuller sends Dolphins CB to ground with sick juke

Texans wide receiver Will Fuller put the moves on a Dolphins player during Thursday night’s game.

Fuller was coming off a strong performance in the team’s Week 7 showdown with the Jaguars, as he hauled in six catches for 68 yards in the game. It appeared to be a big step forward in his attempt to fully recover from a hamstring injury he suffered roughly one month ago.

The Texans receiver showed that he’s getting back to speed on Thursday, when he put the moves on Dolphins cornerback Bobby McCain. Fuller caught a pass on third down, then used a sick juke to leave McCain in the dust.

Will Fuller putting the Dolphins DBs on skates for a huge gain 👀 #MIAvsHOU pic.twitter.com/OmTAv8uIil — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 26, 2018

The end result of the play was a 34-yard gain. It was aided by Fuller’s speed and quick feet.